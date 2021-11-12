Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Buys £134.55 in Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) insider Joanne Wilson purchased 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 897 ($11.72) per share, for a total transaction of £134.55 ($175.79).

On Friday, October 8th, Joanne Wilson purchased 15 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 904 ($11.81) per share, for a total transaction of £135.60 ($177.16).

On Friday, August 13th, Joanne Wilson purchased 14 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.91) per share, for a total transaction of £138.32 ($180.72).

LON BVIC opened at GBX 898.50 ($11.74) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 921.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 934.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. Britvic plc has a twelve month low of GBX 726 ($9.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,018 ($13.30). The stock has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06.

BVIC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Britvic to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 870 ($11.37) in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 961.25 ($12.56).

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

