Brokerages Anticipate Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will post $2.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.50 billion and the lowest is $2.14 billion. Asbury Automotive Group reported sales of $2.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $9.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.91 billion to $9.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.92 billion to $10.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Shares of ABG stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.72. 204,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,309. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $112.76 and a fifty-two week high of $230.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.