Brokerages Anticipate Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Will Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings. Cabot posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.88 million. Cabot had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.77%. Cabot’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Cabot by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $58.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average is $55.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Cabot has a 52-week low of $39.31 and a 52-week high of $65.25.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

