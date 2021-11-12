Brokerages Anticipate Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to Post $2.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report $2.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.67 and the lowest is $2.52. Cintas reported earnings of $2.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year earnings of $10.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $10.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.63 to $12.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.78.

Cintas stock traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $438.59. The stock had a trading volume of 218,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $314.62 and a fifty-two week high of $448.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.95%.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,406,000 after purchasing an additional 392,143 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,399,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,176,000 after purchasing an additional 237,260 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,494,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 246,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,044,000 after purchasing an additional 133,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

