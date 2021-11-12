Brokerages Anticipate Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $646.25 Million

Analysts expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to announce $646.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $653.50 million and the lowest is $639.00 million. Gray Television posted sales of $792.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gray Television.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTN. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the second quarter valued at $96,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 213.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the second quarter valued at $150,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Gray Television stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 438,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,849. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $25.24.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.
About Gray Television
Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.
