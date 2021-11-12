Brokerages Anticipate Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $646.25 Million

Analysts expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to announce $646.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $653.50 million and the lowest is $639.00 million. Gray Television posted sales of $792.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTN. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the second quarter valued at $96,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 213.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the second quarter valued at $150,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gray Television stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 438,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,849. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

