Brokerages Anticipate NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.36 Million

Analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will announce $95.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.86 million and the highest is $102.00 million. NeoPhotonics reported sales of $68.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year sales of $305.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300.54 million to $311.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $380.60 million, with estimates ranging from $363.03 million to $400.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NPTN. Craig Hallum downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities downgraded NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Shares of NPTN opened at $15.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.25. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $819.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 129,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,944,085.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,308 shares of company stock worth $5,294,020 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,738 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 12.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 28.5% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 864,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 191,912 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 94.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

