Brokerages Anticipate Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $104.02 Million

Brokerages expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) to announce sales of $104.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Quantum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.57 million and the lowest is $103.60 million. Quantum reported sales of $98.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Quantum will report full year sales of $394.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $389.00 million to $400.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $432.46 million, with estimates ranging from $418.10 million to $440.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

QMCO stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.43. The stock had a trading volume of 384,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,157. Quantum has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $381.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59.

In related news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $45,025.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 39,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $215,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,469 shares of company stock valued at $536,926 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Quantum by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quantum by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quantum by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

