Brokerages Expect Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to Announce $1.82 EPS

Equities analysts expect Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full-year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $8.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alamo Group.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $339,040.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 174,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,354,112.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $224,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,507 shares of company stock valued at $3,933,395. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alamo Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALG traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.40. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,324. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. Alamo Group has a 52-week low of $131.17 and a 52-week high of $165.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.64%.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

