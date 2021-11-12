Brokerages Expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to report earnings of $1.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15. Cimpress posted earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $657.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

CMPR traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $87.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,856. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.20 and its 200 day moving average is $97.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

Read More: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimpress (CMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.