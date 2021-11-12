Brokerages Expect Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) will report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crown ElectroKinetics.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30).

CRKN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Dawson James began coverage on Crown ElectroKinetics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Crown ElectroKinetics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 406,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 291,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 97,635 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the third quarter worth $997,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. 9.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown ElectroKinetics stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.80. 68,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,741. Crown ElectroKinetics has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $6.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

