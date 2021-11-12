Brokerages Set Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) PT at $7.05

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.05.

ARCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 3.1% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 57,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 1.3% during the first quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 391,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 30.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 771.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $6.82.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.