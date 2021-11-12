Brokerages Set Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Target Price at $46.89

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.22.

Several research firms have commented on BHF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

NASDAQ BHF traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.01. The stock had a trading volume of 442,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,740. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average of $47.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.56. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.19 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 18.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,785,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,942,000 after acquiring an additional 79,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,925,000 after acquiring an additional 193,989 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,392,000 after acquiring an additional 238,058 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 544,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after acquiring an additional 42,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 518,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

