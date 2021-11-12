Brokerages Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Target Price at C$60.43

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$61.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday.

TSE:GOOS traded up C$1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$63.44. 308,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,014. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of C$35.80 and a 12-month high of C$64.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.78 billion and a PE ratio of 110.41.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

