Brokerages Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) PT at $201.46

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $201.46.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBOE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $129.20 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $84.65 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.71 and its 200 day moving average is $120.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

In related news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,963,000 after purchasing an additional 33,253 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 710,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,595,000 after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,975,000. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 112,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

