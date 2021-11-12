Brokerages Set Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Target Price at $35.25

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

AQUA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQUA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AQUA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.82. The company had a trading volume of 627,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,093. Evoqua Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day moving average is $35.19.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

