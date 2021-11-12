Brokerages Set Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Target Price at GBX 410

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 428 ($5.59).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLEN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Glencore stock opened at GBX 365.90 ($4.78) on Tuesday. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 185.36 ($2.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 420.03 ($5.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 351.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 551.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

