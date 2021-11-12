Brokerages Set Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Price Target at GBX 714.33

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 714.33 ($9.33).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GPOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 780 ($10.19) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Shares of Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 750 ($9.80) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 759.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,246.30. Great Portland Estates has a twelve month low of GBX 607 ($7.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 810.50 ($10.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.