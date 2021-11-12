Brokerages Set InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Target Price at $85.20

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INMD. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get InMode alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in InMode in the second quarter worth $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of InMode by 63.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,639 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 30,445 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter worth $355,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the second quarter worth $1,570,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the second quarter worth $29,846,000.

Shares of INMD opened at $93.22 on Tuesday. InMode has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $99.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 1.65.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The business had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.