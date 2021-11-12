Brokerages Set Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT at $70.24

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.24.

Several analysts recently commented on LYFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

LYFT stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $52.98. 152,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,233,484. Lyft has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,642 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,827. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lyft by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $369,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,438 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 21,157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,560,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $215,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,115 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 315.0% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $67,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,159,000. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

