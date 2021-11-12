Brokerages Set Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target at $43.36

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.36.

MTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Capital One Financial cut shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter worth $3,107,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Matador Resources by 6.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTDR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.20. The stock had a trading volume of 586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 4.42. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $47.23.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

