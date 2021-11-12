Brokerages Set Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) PT at $23.14

Shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Patria Investments stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.48. 2,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,940. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33. Patria Investments has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $23.28.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.46 million. As a group, analysts predict that Patria Investments will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.463 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Patria Investments during the first quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Patria Investments during the first quarter worth $179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Patria Investments during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Patria Investments during the first quarter worth $263,000.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

