Brokerages Set Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) PT at $0.25

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.25.

TUWOY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tullow Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of Tullow Oil stock opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.41.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

