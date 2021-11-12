Brokers Issue Forecasts for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

ATA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATS Automation Tooling Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.33.

TSE:ATA opened at C$50.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1-year low of C$17.94 and a 1-year high of C$51.92.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$510.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$461.30 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$221,100.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

