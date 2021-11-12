Brokers Issue Forecasts for Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Piper Sandler currently has a “Hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 285.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS.

ACB has been the topic of several other reports. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter worth about $768,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter worth about $2,288,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 121,730 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 299.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 81,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 60,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.