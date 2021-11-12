Brokers Issue Forecasts for Novanta Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Novanta in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Novanta’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

Novanta stock opened at $168.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 136.76 and a beta of 0.99. Novanta has a 1-year low of $112.01 and a 1-year high of $184.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Novanta by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

