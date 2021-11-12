Brokers Offer Predictions for Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.05) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.03). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.87) EPS.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.75. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.31 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 182,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 18,694 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $528,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $86,132.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,559 shares of company stock worth $3,550,591 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.