Brokers Set Expectations for Carter Bankshares, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Carter Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.56.

Shares of CARE opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.41. Carter Bankshares has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.