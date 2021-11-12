Brokers Set Expectations for Mesa Laboratories, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Mesa Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $314.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.84 and a beta of 0.32. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $327.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 11.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.82%.

In other news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total value of $90,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.16, for a total value of $1,413,054.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,895.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,049,319 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,804,000 after buying an additional 114,355 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 181.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 75,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,289,000 after purchasing an additional 48,409 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 118.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,338,000 after purchasing an additional 40,104 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 35.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,119,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 321.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

