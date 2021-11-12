Brokers Set Expectations for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.02) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.34. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $194,198.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth $248,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 117.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the period. 45.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

