Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Brookdale Senior Living posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 123.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $641.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.48 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

