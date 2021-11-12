Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,542. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $62.20. The stock has a market cap of $98.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 29.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

