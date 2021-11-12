Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:BAMR)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

NYSE BAMR traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.97. 18,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,932. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.53. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAMR. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth about $3,514,000.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

