Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) PT Raised to C$75.00

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) had its price target increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.25% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$83.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$86.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.50.

Shares of TSE:BAM.A traded up C$1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$75.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,427. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of C$47.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$77.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$119.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$71.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

