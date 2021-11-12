Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Given New $63.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.80.

Shares of BBU opened at $50.12 on Monday. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBU. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 366.9% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,787,000 after buying an additional 285,080 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,005,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,452,000 after purchasing an additional 210,540 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,329,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,798,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,847,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,175,000 after purchasing an additional 87,994 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

