Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BBU.UN. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$73.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at C$63.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.71. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of C$42.62 and a 52-week high of C$63.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.48.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

