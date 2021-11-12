Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Brookline Bancorp also posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $76.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

BRKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $50,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,411,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1,392.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 416,698 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1,287.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 145,634 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 114,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,338,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,906,000 after acquiring an additional 104,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRKL traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,373. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

