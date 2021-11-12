BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,738,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669,997 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.75% of BRP Group worth $99,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BRP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BRP Group by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in BRP Group by 79.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In other BRP Group news, Director Jay A. Cohen purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,227. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 198.45 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

