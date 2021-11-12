BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.10.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOOO shares. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Desjardins raised their price target on BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in BRP in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in BRP in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in BRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BRP by 30.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

DOOO stock opened at $90.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.24. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BRP will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 5.04%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

