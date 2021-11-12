Builders FirstSource’s (BLDR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $60.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.93.

Shares of BLDR opened at $67.46 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.45 and a 200-day moving average of $49.75.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 232,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 804,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,637,000 after buying an additional 146,272 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,491,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,356,000 after buying an additional 67,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

