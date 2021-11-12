Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Trading Down 6.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s share price dropped 6.1% during trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $48.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Bumble traded as low as $35.91 and last traded at $36.19. Approximately 139,478 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,191,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.56.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bumble from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.13.
In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.
Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.
Read More: What is a Stop Order?
Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.