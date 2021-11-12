Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Trading Down 6.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s share price dropped 6.1% during trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $48.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Bumble traded as low as $35.91 and last traded at $36.19. Approximately 139,478 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,191,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.56.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bumble from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.13.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 268.0% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 135,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 98,325 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the second quarter worth $720,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Bumble in the second quarter worth $27,620,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the second quarter worth $1,152,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Bumble in the first quarter worth $18,719,000.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

