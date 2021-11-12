Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,980

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,980 ($25.87) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,186.43 ($28.57).

Shares of LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,911 ($24.97) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,875.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,013.41. The firm has a market cap of £7.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.82. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,589.50 ($20.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62).

In other news, insider Julie Brown sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,945 ($25.41), for a total value of £447,350 ($584,465.64).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

