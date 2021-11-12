ByteNext (BNU) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 11th. In the last week, ByteNext has traded 56.5% higher against the dollar. ByteNext has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $69,963.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00073497 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00073679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00097230 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,704.04 or 0.07244862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,146.84 or 1.00335078 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00020148 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

