Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,406 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Caleres were worth $12,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,527,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 16,386 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,312,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,032,000 after buying an additional 16,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,367,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,911,000 after buying an additional 309,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAL. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Caleres stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.73 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.67. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.40 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Caleres’s payout ratio is -46.67%.

In other news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $225,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,626 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $70,902.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,532 shares of company stock worth $2,141,022. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

