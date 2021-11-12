California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Arvinas worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 2,458.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 33,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Arvinas by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,870,000 after purchasing an additional 53,122 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Arvinas by 98.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 137,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 67,964 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Arvinas by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,386,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,745,000 after purchasing an additional 141,006 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arvinas alerts:

In related news, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 81,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $7,655,550.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,755 shares of company stock valued at $31,981,799. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $85.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.22. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.91. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($3.07). The firm had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARVN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.