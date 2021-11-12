California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,969 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PagerDuty by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,612,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in PagerDuty by 13.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,103,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,045,000 after buying an additional 953,424 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in PagerDuty by 11.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,027,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,651,000 after buying an additional 834,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PagerDuty by 16.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,324,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,303,000 after buying an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PagerDuty by 90.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,575,000 after buying an additional 2,697,775 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PD opened at $41.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 1.22. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $275,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $3,030,008.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,625 shares of company stock worth $6,805,587. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist raised their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price target on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

