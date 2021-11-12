California State Teachers Retirement System Takes $4.36 Million Position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSP opened at $39.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.88. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $111,079.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheng Lu sold 44,375 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,888,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,450 shares of company stock worth $8,592,771.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TuSimple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.89.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

