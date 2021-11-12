California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,354 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 32,486 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Investors Bancorp worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 450.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,593 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,529,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,212,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $231,189,000 after purchasing an additional 813,316 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 20.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,648,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,031,000 after purchasing an additional 630,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,797,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average of $14.57. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $210.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

ISBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.