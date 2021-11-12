Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf is renowned for developing innovative products that help golfers hit longer and straighter shots from tee to green; controlled, higher-spinning shots around the green; and smooth, accurate putts. The long list of legendary Callaway products introduced across the past three decades is long, punctuated by the iconic Big Bertha driver and the Great Big Bertha driver, which Golf Digest named the greatest club of all time for its combination of innovation, performance and lasting impact on the golf equipment landscape. Huge number of tournaments, including numerous Major Championships, have been won by Tour pros playing Callaway equipment. Callaway Golf consists of four powerful brands – Callaway, Odyssey, Toulon Design and OGIO – that together offer golfers all over the world everything they need – clubs, balls, bags, apparel, footwear, bags, accessories – to play better and enjoy the game more. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ELY. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.96. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Callaway Golf news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,434,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 60,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 17,571 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 13,799 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,677,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

