Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Stock Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Cambium Networks worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cambium Networks by 23.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cambium Networks by 25.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cambium Networks by 22.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cambium Networks by 412.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cambium Networks by 467.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 78,733 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.86.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.33.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $178,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,220.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

