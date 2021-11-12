Canaccord Genuity Cuts Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Price Target to $10.00

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AFIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acutus Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $6.66 on Friday. Acutus Medical has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market cap of $230.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 844.29% and a negative return on equity of 100.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acutus Medical will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

